Trucker passes it on to family who adopted baby with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYHALIA, Miss. — A trucker stopped his big rig to help out a family in need.

Eugene Wilkerson wants to help the parents of a little girl who's overcoming some large obstacles.

"The name's Lisa and Keith Taylor. He's a county road supervisor and she does hair. She had a big place out south of town and they adopted this baby. They knew when they adopted her that she was going to be a special needs baby. So she closed her big shop down and built a little place right next to her house so she'd be at home to take care of the baby."

Expenses have also mounted up for the Taylor family.

"She's had 15 surgeries ranging from brain surgery, heart surgery, on her lungs, her liver and all."

So let's get busy and count out the cash. This family could use the help and encouragement!

"Well here's what I'd like for you to do, we're going to go help this family. You put out your hand because I've got some money for you," Tim Simpson says as he counts out $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from an anonymous donor.

Abby was born with many health issues, but that didn't deter Keith and Lisa Taylor. They've already raised their own children — they're grandparents! They knew that God wanted them to adopt Abby.

We hit the road and ended up at their house in Byhalia. Lisa seemed a little startled — we came unannounced! (We always come unannounced.)

"We're here to Pass It On to you," Eugene says as Lisa stands in shock.

"Abagail has Gomez-Lopez-Hernandez syndrome. She's had four open-heart surgeries," Lisa explains as she introduces us to Abby. "We spent a month at the hospital before we got to bring her home. We're kind of in and out of Le Bonheur. They're our good friends."

Abby may have her health challenges, but she is greatly loved by this sweet family — and a truck driver in Byhalia.