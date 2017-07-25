Teen critically wounded in police shooting outside emergency shelter in Marion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ark. — There's been another officer-involved shooting in the Mid-South, and this time the person who was shot is a teenager.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday outside an emergency shelter for juveniles on Cypress Avenue.

According to Arkansas State Police, Marion Police responded to the shelter and ended up shooting the 16-year-old boy. It's not clear what led to the gunfire, but investigators said they would release more details Wednesday.

The teen is critically injured, state police said.

Arkansas State Police is investigating.