Police: Teen shoots father, calls 911 three hours later after visiting friend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville teen was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot his father in the head then waited several hours to call for help.

Authorities have not identified the suspect, but said the 15-year-old called 911 saying his father had been shot.

The teen’s account of what happened changed multiple times, police told WTVF.

He eventually stated he was looking at the gun when it accidentally went off.

After the incident, he claimed he took a shower, cleaned his room and then headed to a friend’s house in Antioch.

More than three hours later, he finally called police, officers said.

The father was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The teen was also charged with possession of a gun, evidence tampering and crack cocaine possession.