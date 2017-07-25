× Marker honoring Emmett Till rededicated Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi marker honoring Emmett Till was rededicated Tuesday after it was vandalized earlier this summer.

The ceremony took place in Greenwood, Mississippi outside Bryant’s Grocery, the place where the 14-year-old was accused of whistling at a white woman back in 1955.

Till was later kidnapped and murdered.

Two men were arrested in the case, but were acquitted by a Mississippi jury that same year.

Till’s death, and the decision of his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, to show her son’s beaten body in an open casket, was a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.

A marker dedicated to the teen was erected in 2011 as part of the Mississippi Freedom Trail.

Tuesday’s rededication stemmed from two separate vandalism incidents over the summer during which someone scratched the marker and another peeled off the back where photos and writings about Till were displayed.

The rededication was also scheduled on what would have been Till’s 76th birthday.

32.298757 -90.184810