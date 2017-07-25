× Man arrested in shooting of off-duty deputy Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in a robbery of an off-duty deputy who was shot while moving out of his Downtown apartment Sunday.

Michael Marion was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of especially aggravated robbery.

Memphis police say he robbed a man and woman at Mulberry and Huling about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, then approached Sgt. Joey Moore, a 29-year veteran with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Moore was cleaning out his apartment at the Chisca on Main Street when the suspect approached him outside the building and demanded money. He then shot Moore once when he tried to flee.

Moore is expected to recover.