First-responders on scene of multi-car wreck in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Four cars were involved in a crash in Southaven.

There's a big scene at Airways Boulevard and Goodman Road. Police confirmed they're investigating the crash but didn't provide any details.

A witness told WREG it started with a hit-and-run on Church Road and then that car hit another vehicle, a silver Lexus, soon after at Airways and Goodman.

The witness said the person in the Lexus died, but we have not confirmed that. The Lexus is destroyed, with severe damage on the driver's side.

We're at the scene working to learn more.