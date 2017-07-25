× E-commerce distributor hiring 3,000 temp workers in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — E-commerce distributor Radial plans to add 3,000 seasonal workers at a Memphis warehouse this fall.

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based Radial says in a news release that the new hires will have a chance to become full-time employees.

Radial added 3,000 temporary workers in fall 2016, and 1,000 of them were hired full-time.

More information and how to apply: https://www.radial.com/jobs/seasonal-workforce