Driver charged in fatal hit and run in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is facing serious charges following a fatal hit and run in southeast Shelby County.

D’Angelo Walker was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, reckless driving and disregarding a flashing signal among other things.

According to deputies, Walker was traveling eastbound on Lowrance Road when he hit Jimmy Love. The impact sent the man flying into the westbound lanes where he was hit again by a Mazda Tribune.

Walker allegedly fled the scene, but was later detained after an officer saw him run a red light at Hacks Cross Road.

Authorities said they could smell marijuana inside the car.

Love was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition, but later died from his injuries.