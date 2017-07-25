Doctors: More millennial men are undergoing cosmetic treatments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Melissa Rhodes has been a nurse for 18 years and said despite what you may think, many of her clients are actually men.

"More men are coming in for the more non-invasive treatments like micro-dermabration, diamond dermal, things like that because they want to look better, they want to feel better, and they know that if they do it more preventatively when they are younger that it's going to be a lot easier than trying to combat something once you've already seen the signs of aging."

Another factor: competition.

"A lot of men, they can't use make-up as a tool to look younger in the workplace. They really have to compete with younger people in the workplace and this is a way they can do that and make it look natural."

Just like women, these men all want to look younger. But unlike women, they typically don't want to talk about it with friends and family.

Patrick Harris has been getting Botox treatments for about a year.

"No, that's the last thing I'd ever want to do...'Like, yo bro. Did you get some Botox last night?'"

"I was just a little concerned about when I hit 40...the wrinkles. In between my brow and that was it."

WTVF was told men typically don't want to look like they've had anything done.

To prevent that experts said you should do your homework. Seek out a provider with advanced education and the proper training.