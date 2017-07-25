× Dentures left at scene lead to rape conviction 16 years later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 67-year-old man pleaded guilty to a 2001 sexual assault after his dentures were found at the scene.

Thomas Maupin was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday for raping a 31-year-old woman on Thomas Street north of Frayser Boulevard, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Amy Weirich said.

The woman was approached by Maupin, who got out of his car and began walking with her. After a few moments, he forced her into an alley and stabbed her with a metal object under her chin with such force that it struck the roof of her mouth. He also used the object to sexually assault her after forcing her to perform oral sex, Weirich said.

The dentures were collected by crime scene investigators and placed in a police property room until July 2016, when they were taken to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for testing, and a partial DNA profile pointed to Maupin.

Maupin’s name was also imprinted in the dentures.

The dentures were made while Maupin was serving a prison sentence for the 1988 murder of a 6-year-old girl in Washington state. He was twice convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison, but the convictions were overturned on appeal.

Maupin came to Memphis after serving 12 years on those charges.