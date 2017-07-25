× City increases reward to find 2-year-old’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council has approved a measure that adds a 2-year-old’s death following a road rage incident to the list of cases eligible for its reward program.

On Tuesday, Janice Fullilove proposed the measure saying Laylah Washington’s death on June 11 was “a heinous offense” and qualified for the program based on the proposed charges.

She hopes the reward will garner enough information that will eventually lead to an arrest.

The news comes just days after Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich sent a letter to Governor Bill Haslam asking the state to offer a $25,000 reward in the case.

It’s unclear when the state will respond.

All of the rewards stem from an incident last month in which four men in a black car followed Laylah’s mother out of a Hickory Hill parking lot, pulled up beside her and opened fire.

Laylah was struck in the head while strapped in the back seat.

She clung to life for several days, but eventually died from her injuries.

Since that day, officers have been working around the clock to put Laylah’s killers behind bars, but with so few tips, the task seems even more daunting.

The City Council hopes upping the reward in the case though the city’s reward fund will lead to an arrest.

According to the City Council there are eight other people currently on that list: Jack Lassiter, Marco Antonio Calero, Napoleon Yates, Calvin Riley, Cora Gatewood, Joey Lacey, Larry Joseph Larkin and Lorenzen Wright.