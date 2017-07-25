Arkansas firefighters rescue dogs from burning home

TRUMANN, Ark. — Two Arkansas dogs are still alive thanks to Trumann firefighters!

Trumann Fire Department posted helmet cam video of the rescue.

You can watch as Lt. Winkles and Chief Kemper find the dogs and bring them to safety. The pups then receive lifesaving medical care.

It happened Friday at a house fire on Maple Street. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Rhinelia Settlemire explained the house belonged to her cousin and caught on fire when he wasn’t home.

She said he also had a cat, who sadly didn’t make it, but both dogs survived.

“We were told the fire department & Trumann EMS started IVs & oxygen on both animals as soon as they were removed. As a nurse I know just how much it increases their chance of survival,” she wrote. “I greatly greatly greatly appreciate your service. Animals are part of the family too. Thank you for saving mine.”