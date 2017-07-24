× Woman critically injured in hit and run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is fighting for her life after being involved in a hit and run.

The incident happened at East Raines and Clark late Sunday evening.

Authorities do not have a lot of information on the driver, but they did locate a Porsche emblem on the scene along with other debris.

At last check, the female victim was in critical condition at the Regional Medical Center.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.