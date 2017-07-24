× Victim dies more than a year after bizarre Downtown attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another victim of a Downtown rampage that killed a police officer and left three people shot last June has died, more than a year after the attack.

Joshua Walton died Friday, according to Serenity Funeral Home, which is handling the services.

Walton had been hooked up to a breathing machine since he was shot between his collarbone and neck June 4, 2016 outside Westy’s in the Pinch District.

The Walton family was sitting on the patio at Westy’s with one of their three daughters when a masked man walked up, cursed at the group and pulled out a gun.

He shot Walton and Abdul Sakan at the restaurant before running to nearby Bass Pro and shooting employee Christopher Dickens, then getting in a car and fatally running down Memphis Police Officer Verdell Smith on Beale Street.

That man, Justin Welch, was identified police as the suspect in the rampage.

Welch was indicted in January on 14 felony counts including first-degree murder, three counts of murder in the perpetration of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless vehicular homicide, evading arrest, theft over $10,000, theft over $1,000 and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Family and friends rallied to support Walton last year.