Two local men come close to a big win on Candy Crush game show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In case you haven't seen it yet, the insanely popular Candy Crush mobile game is now a live action game show.

Sunday night, Chris McCulley and Jaron Darnell were picked to be contestants on the summer CBS show and came in second place.

Before flying out to Los Angeles they had no idea what to expect or what kind of challenges they would be asked to do.

"We were learning as we went. There was no briefing before we went," said Jaron.

Turns out, it involved being strapped into harnesses above a super-sized Candy Crush screen.

The brothers-in-law said they worked well as a team and that is was a once in a lifetime experience.

"There were some opportunities to get a little higher than I wanted to, but it was a fun experience," said Jaron.

They hope they made Memphis proud.