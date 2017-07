× Two charged with murder in weekend homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are behind bars in connection to a weekend homicide that left at 17-year-old dead.

Marshawn Brakefield and a 16-year-old were both charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of an aggravated robbery and first-degree murder.

Police said the teen died after he was shot near Semmes and Hoskins.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This was the 113th homicide in the city this year.

35.149534 -90.048980