Sunday storm caused big problems across Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stormy Sunday brought little relief to the heat in the Mid-South, but it caused big problems in the airport area, Midtown and Whitehaven.

Around 350 people are still without air conditioning Monday morning after the storm knocked out power.

The rain and wind also left plenty of debris in its wake including toppled power lines and a tree.

WREG obtained video from Mannassas Street in North Memphis where a tree fell onto a car while a woman was inside it.

Thankfully, she was not hurt.

More than 4,700 people were in the dark during the height of the storm.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water did get most of those outages resolved.