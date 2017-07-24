× Study: Memphis fourth among most segregated cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is the fourth most segregated city in the U.S., at least according to a study by an online financial news outlet.

24/7 Wall Street calculated the percentage of metropolitan-area black residents who live in predominantly black census tracts and determined that Memphis is among the most starkly racially divided cities.

More than 46 percent of African-American residents in the Memphis metro area — which includes outlying suburbs and counties beyond the city — live in neighborhoods where at least four in five residents are black. The study notes that 2.3 percent of the area’s white residents live in neighborhoods where at least 40 percent of the population is poor, compared to 20.5 percent of the black population.

The top five most segregated cities, according to the study, are:

Detroit Chicago Jackson, Miss. Memphis Cleveland

Memphis and Jackson have the highest percentage of African-American residents in their metro areas among U.S. cities, at 46 percent and 48 percent respectively, according to the study.