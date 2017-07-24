Shelby County’s paramedics stay busy this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. -- Investigators are still trying to find out if the recent heat wave played a role in two deaths.

The first was outside Graceland on Friday. Then nearly 24 hours later, police said they were flagged down near FedExForum, because a man had trouble breathing. He died in the hospital.

Witnesses told WREG heat played a role, but police won't confirm that until they get more evidence.

The Shelby County Fire Department reports a heat-related call every day.

Public information officer Brent Perkins said they've been extremely busy especially during last week's blistering heat.

"We run every one of these like it's a first-class emergency and like it's going to get every amount of attention we can possibly give it," he said.

That's because hot weather can be dangerous and even deadly for anyone who's not prepared.

"Right now, we don't have anything reported of any excessive illnesses or anything related to the heat," said Helen Murrow with the Shelby County Health Department.

Health officials said summer isn't close to being over and, again, want to remind you to stay safe.

"Confine your vigorous activities to the earlier parts of the day, drink plenty of water and check on your friends and relatives," said Murrow.

Perkins said some heat-related calls have been serious. They're keeping supplies like IVs, water and cooling pads stocked.

"Be it sports, be it pleasure, be it work, whatever it is, they haven't prepared," he said.

Perkins said the best way to prepare: drink water.

Below is a graph he suggests looking at to know if your symptoms are serious.