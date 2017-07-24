Police looking for person who gunned down South Memphis store clerk in cold blood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "I just couldn't believe that someone killed him."

Lenora Parker can't understand why someone would murder her friend.

"With me he would always laugh and tell jokes."

Memphis Police say 40-year old Shahid Zamar didn't stand a chance.

In the early morning hours on July 4, a gunman walked into the Marathon gas station on South Parkway and shot Zamar, grabbed the cash register and walked out of the store.

"I see a cold-hearted killer, he had no remorse, he went straight in and didn't ask for anything, and shot the man."

Officers say the store's security cameras captured the gunman walking into store and pulling the trigger. In the video above, you can see the shooter walking out of the store with the cash register in hand.

"This is someone to me that probably has done this before, if not killed someone, defiantly shot at someone," MPD Sgt. Kevin Baker said.

That's why detectives say he needs to be behind bars.

"He's someone that will hurt you, he will hurt anyone to get what he wants," Baker said.

Memphis Police want you to take a good luck at the video. The suspect was wearing a blue windbreaker, a torn white T-shirt and tennis shoes with lime green shoestrings.

If you know who person is or know anything about Zamar's murder, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. All calls are confidential.