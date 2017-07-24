Off-duty deputy injured in downtown shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An off-duty sheriff's deputy was shot outside an apartment building in downtown Memphis.

According to a family friend, the deputy had just moved out of the Chisca on Main and had returned to clean the apartment.

As he was leaving around 5 a.m. Monday he was robbed and shot near South Main Street and Pontotoc Avenue.

The deputy was reportedly sitting up and talking when loaded into the ambulance.

WREG's Melissa Moon learned an unidentified suspect broke into two cars near the building.

It's unclear if that incident is connected to the shooting.