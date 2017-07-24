× No charges to be filed against deputies in Arlington man’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No criminal charges will be filed against the Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies who killed a knife-wielding man in Arlington.

Jimmy Lawson was killed back in December after deputies said he charged and threatened them with a knife following a domestic incident inside his home in the 9500 block of Osborn Road.

The 48-year-old was shot once in the stomach and once in the chest.

He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.322.

Lawson had a history of domestic assault charges and was registered as a sex offender in Tennessee.

In 2010, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman as she slept.

Court records show Lawson became so aggressive with responding officers in that case that they had to use “physical force.”

Saturday night’s call from Lawson’s wife was the third she’s made just this year — the first was in June.

According to the affidavit, Lawson was upset about being put on the sex offender registry and hit his wife in the face, then resisted arrest and was pepper-sprayed by deputies.

Lawson was on probation for that crime — when less than two months ago — deputies were called to the house a second time.

Court records show he was “belligerent,” and deputies had to pepper-spray him again.