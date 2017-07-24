Nine people dead after being smuggled in sweltering tractor-trailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO — Nine people are dead and nearly 20 others in severe or critical condition after immigrants being smuggled into the country were found trapped inside a truck in the sweltering Texas heat.

U.S. Immigration investigators said more than 100 people may have been packed inside the 18-wheeler at one point.

Some had already been picked up while others fled.

The truck smuggling the individuals into the country was found with 39 people inside including children as young as 10.

It was parked at a Walmart in San Antonio where temperatures eclipsed 100 degrees.

"I just can't imagine them being stuck in there dying when they thought they were coming here for a better life. This is really sad. It shakes me," said college student Diandra Borrero.

Conditions inside the truck were reportedly dire — no water, no working air conditioning.

The gruesome discovery was made after one person from the truck approached a Walmart employee and asked for water.

"You see eight bodies in body bags and the backstory is more gruesome then what you're seeing — the fact that these people went to a torturous experience."

The driver of the truck was arrested and will face federal charges.

The truck is registered to Pyle Transportation in Iowa.

The company has not commented, but is conducting their own investigation.

Investigators said the victims were from Mexico and throughout Central America.

It's unclear where they got on the 18-wheeler and where they were headed.