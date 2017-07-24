× Mid-South back under Heat Advisory Tuesday and Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Mid-South will be back under a Heat Advisory Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat index readings expected to reach 105-109 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory Monday for Shelby, Tipton, Desoto, Crittenden, Randolph, Clay, Lawrence, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, Cross, St. Francis, Lee, Dunklin and Pemiscot counties.

The advisory goes into effec t at 1 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to last until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Conditions will lead to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, NWS said. Heat stroke and dehydration will be possible for those performing strenuous outdoor activities. The interior of a vehicle can reach lethal temperatures in a short period of time.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, NWS advised.

A few strong storms will be possible across the Mid-South through Monday evening. The primary hazards will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

A cold front is forecast to move across the Mid-South on Friday, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.