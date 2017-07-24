Michael Phelps, Discovery blasted on Twitter for race against fake shark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Twitter blasted Michael Phelps and Discovery Channel after they announced in their hour-long special that the long-awaited race between Phelps and a Great White shark was simulated.

Discovery Channel's Shark Week is one of the network's most hyped weeks of the year, and this year was no different. The headlines read: 'Phelps vs. Shark,' advertising a race between the Olympian and a Great White in promos and on social media.

Many people who watched the special on Sunday night were disappointed.

More than 50 minutes into the hour-long special, ecologist Tristan Gutteridge said, “Clearly, we can’t put Michael in one lane and a white shark on the far lane. We’re gonna have to do a simulation.”

Folks on Twitter were pretty upset.

So you mean to tell me Michael Phelps didn't even race a real shark? It was just a simulation. I'm mad. More like Shark WEAK! pic.twitter.com/gwIGTe7Y9p — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 24, 2017

That feeling when Michael Phelps races a simulation and not an actual shark#PhelpsVsShark pic.twitter.com/3E126VxWvF — Luke Ward (@luke_ward99) July 24, 2017

After a night of getting blasted on Twitter and losing to a shark simulation, Phelps was pretty optimistic that he and the shark would meet again for a rematch.

Based on the Twitter reactions, if a rematch is in the future, Discovery Channel might want to figure out a way to have Phelps race an actual shark.

I was hoping to see this! pic.twitter.com/SoRQS5Y2NP — ɢᴏᴛ ɪɴsᴛʀᴜᴍᴇɴᴛᴀʟs (@GotInstrumental) July 24, 2017