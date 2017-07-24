× Man with chainsaw at large after attack in Switzerland

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — A man wielding a chainsaw in northern Switzerland has injured five people, including two seriously, in what police say is an ongoing situation.

Police have said they do not believe the attack is terrorism related, but warned the public that the man is at large and “dangerous.”

The man reportedly entered an office building in the historic town of Schaffhausen around 10:30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. CT), the BBC reported.

Authorities said they know the attacker’s identity, but he is still at large at this time.

Images of the scene on social media show a cobble-stoned street cordoned off, with police vehicles and ambulances in the area.

A journalist in Schaffhausen, Marco Latzer, told CNN that helicopters were also responding at the scene.

He said that the incident was a shock to the people of Schaffhausen.

“It’s a very peaceful place … a quiet place normally,” he said.

“It’s kind of a big thing for this town of course and many people here are really shocked.”