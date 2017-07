× Man critically shot on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was shot and critically wounded Monday afternoon on Lamar Avenue at Kyle.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. A cream-colored Cadillac was seen with multiple bullet holes in the driver side front and rear doors.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect may have been in a black vehicle, police said. No other information was available.