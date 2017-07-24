Images of wanted burglary suspect released by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance images of a suspect wanted for taking equipment from a local business were released by authorities over the weekend.

The incident happened June 26 at Prestress Services in the 1300 block of Harbor.

An unidentified individual told police he was doing a periodic check of the property when he noticed a heavy-duty air compressor and two welding machines were gone.

It appears the equipment was taken sometime between June 21 and June 26.

Police said the suspect was caught on camera driving an older model Chevrolet pickup with damage to the front hood.

No arrests have been made.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.