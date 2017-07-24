City Watch alert issued for missing mother, three children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch alert has been issued for a missing mother and her three children.

Family members and authorities became concerned after Deandra Marrero reportedly placed a call Sunday morning during which she said she was distraught.

The 26-year-old suffers from a depression mood disorder and reportedly has her children, Kalid (3) KeVandreus (7) and Saryiah (5) with her.

No one has heard from her since.

The young mother drivers a blue 1999 Toyota Solara with unknown tag.

If you see any of the individuals missing, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.