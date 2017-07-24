× Back to school immunization clinics begin Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With only a few weeks left before students head back to school, the Shelby County Health Department is making it easier for parents to get the immunizations their children need.

Starting July 24, the department said parents do not need to make an appointment in order for their children to get their shots.

All they have to do is simply stop by the clinic of their choice.

Cawthon Public Health Clinic

Collierville Public Health Clinic

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic

Immunization Clinic

Millington Public Health Clinic

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic

All of the clinics are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parents are reminded that all students who fall into the following categories are required to get at least one shot before the first day of school:

Any student attending a childcare facilities

Preschool and Kindergarten students

Entering seventh grade students

New students to Tennessee

Students attending college

If you need a copy of your child’s records, call the Shelby County Health Department Immunization Program at (901) 222-9331.