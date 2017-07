Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have kids, chances are you may have seen this man's work and not even known it!

David Stephens is an award-winning puppeteer who has worked on Sesame Street and other Jim Henson-related projects.

He stopped by Live at 9 on Monday to talk about his show Billy Goats Gruff & Other Stuff.

See more of David's work on his website, All Hands Productions.