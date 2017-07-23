× Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Shelby, Fayette, Tipton counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Mid-South counties suffer under an Excessive Heat Warning, a new weather threat has arrived.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Shelby, Fayette and Tipton counties.

Northeastern Shelby, northwestern Fayette and southeastern Tipton are affected. People in those areas are at risk of wind up to 60 miles per hour and possible quarter-sized hail.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning lasts until 6:15 p.m. Sunday. The Excessive Heat Warning is set to expire at 8 p.m.