× MPD affirms it is not involved in ICE investigations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department wants to be clear it is not involved in investigations conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A department spokeswoman sent the message in response to “erroneous information” on social media.

Police cited two ICE incidents in the Memphis area — a traffic stop on July 14 and another incident Sunday morning at the Prescott Place Apartments — and said MPD was not there.

“ICE is an independent agency and not affiliated with the Memphis Police Department,” according to a police statement. “The MPD has not, and will not, conduct any investigations concerning immigration laws.”