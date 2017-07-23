× Memphis sees another violent weekend, including 2 homicides

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been yet another violent weekend in Memphis.

Nine people have been shot since Friday night, and three died. One death was ruled accidental, but police say the other two deadly shootings were homicides.

This comes after the release of a new report showing violent crime in the city is on the rise.

That report, released Friday by the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, shows major violent crimes, like murders, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults, have jumped nearly 10 percent since this time last year.

Hours after those numbers were announced, the city recorded another homicide when a man family has identified to WREG as Elmer Armstrong was shot to death while driving near Harahan Road, sending his car crashing into someone’s fence.

“I’m just sick of a lot of killing. All the killing and people don’t respect each other. They’re selfish, too selfish.”

Early Saturday morning, a man showed up on a woman’s doorstep on Jacklyn Avenue in South Memphis after being shot as he walked home by two guys trying to rob him.

The violence continued into the night and early Sunday morning.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, a woman showed up at a South Memphis fire station with a gunshot wound, telling EMTs she was shot while walking down the street.

“I’ve lived in neighborhoods like this off and on in my life so it’s not unusual. I know not to get involved with none of it,” Henry Shannon said.

An hour later, three people were shot on a basketball court at an apartment complex on Mt. Moriah Road in East Memphis.

And just down the road, about three and a half hours later, police say a man was shot in his truck outside a Dixie Quee That makes four people shot on Mt. Moriah in a span of just a few hours.

Thirty minutes later, police say a 17-year-old died at a hospital after being shot near Semmes and Hoskins in Orange Mound, marking the 113th homicide in the city this year.

Even before this weekend’s bloodshed, Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings reacted to the new crime numbers in a statement Friday, calling the violence “unacceptable” and adding, “MPD cannot do this alone. Our officers are working day in and day out, but we also need help from our citizens.”

As of now, police said they haven’t made any arrests in any of these cases. Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH if you know anything.