Maciel’s gets help from another downtown restaurant, long line of Memphians after roof caves in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even a caved-in roof couldn't keep Maciel's restaurant out of business for long.

"We were serving the last few customers then we heard a noise and the ceiling just caved in," owner Manuel Martinez said. "It was something we never expected to happen."

When the unexpected happened, it left room for another door to open. Michael Patrick is the owner of Rizzo's in Downtown; he says he saw a fellow restaurant owner in need and extended a hand.

"I talked to Manuel on Tuesday. He said, 'I have a lot of food I don't know what to do with.' I said, "Look, I'm closed Sunday night, why don't we do a fundraiser Sunday night, everything we sell is for you.'"

The restaurant served Maciel's menu so customers could still enjoy the good food even though the restaurant is closed. That's not all — there was live music and a bar to keep customers refreshed.

"Being a ma and pop restaurant I know the feeling, you're used to bring in money, but it's usually bare bones, just enough to run the system. When that money quits coming in, bills still have to be paid," Patrick said.

The news spread like wildfire on social media.

Food blogger Amanda Torres say she's sensitive to many foods, but since many items at Maciel's are gluten free, she's a big fan of the place.

"It's kind of amazing there was like a thousand people that RSVP'd on Facebook."

From online chatter about the event to a packed house at Rizzo's and a line that flowed out the building full of people wanting to help Maciel's during their time of need.

"Their tacos are made with love and it shows, just look at the people here," Maciel's supporter Daniel Mullinix said.

Martinez say in spite of everything, he can definitely feel the love.

"I am so proud to live in this city, it has the best people in the world."