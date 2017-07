× Man shot, killed late Friday night while driving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed late Friday night.

Around 11:20 p.m. Friday, a man called police after he heard a crash outside his home in the 500 block of Harahan Road and saw a vehicle had hit his iron fence.

Police said the driver was still in the vehicle and had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police are investigating and have not made any arrests yet in the case.