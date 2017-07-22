× Man shot during attempted armed robbery as he was walking home in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically wounded during an attempted armed robbery.

Someone flagged down police around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after hearing a gunshot near Jacklyn Avenue and Benning Street.

Officers found a victim there who had been shot. He told them two men approached him as he was walking home and tried to rob him at gunpoint.

One of the suspects shot him, and they both then ran north on Benning, he said.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are investigating.