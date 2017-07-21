× Viral video shows firefighters save little dog’s life following California house fire

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. — A California fire department is getting a ton of love after they responded to a blaze and saved the life of the owners’ four-legged companion.

It all started as first responders made the scene of a garage explosion that quickly engulfed a family’s home with his dog still inside.

Braving the flames, firefighter Matt Smith entered the home and pulled the dog out unresponsive.

Cameras were rolling as he gently laid the little dog named Jack on the ground and attached an oxygen mask to his face.

He and another firefighter continued to rub the animal’s back until he finally began breathing on his own.

On Thursday, the Bakersfield Fire Department posted an update on Jack’s condition saying he had been under a veterinarian’s care since the fire, having suffered burns to his paws and injuries to his respiratory tract.

He was reunited with his family Thursday and even got to meet a very special guest — the firefighter who saved his life.

But the family and little Jack aren’t the only ones showing the firefighters some love.

The story has gone viral, having been shared more than 9,000 times and viewed by more than 621,000 people.

It was even picked up by news station across the nation.

Fire Chief Douglas Greener released a statement Friday thanking everyone for their support and encouragement.

“We all greatly appreciate the outpouring of positive feedback related to our recent, successful rescue efforts of little “Jack” the canine here in Bakersfield, California,” he said.

“BFD Firefighters carry many pets from burning buildings in a given year, and unfortunately, not all outcomes are as happy. But we truly do believe that all lives matter and protecting pets, livestock, and wildlife is definitely part of the broader BFD mission in serving the community.

I’m proud every single day of the work the men and women of the BFD perform. Not one of them would think twice about putting themselves in harm’s way to save a life, and do it not as an act of heroism, but one of Fire Service duty.”