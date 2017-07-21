× Suspects caught on camera in Macy’s burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police just released surveillance video of burglars stealing thousands of dollars of watches from the Macy’s at the Oak Court Mall.\

The suspects are running through the store with their arms full of Gucci watches.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects wearing hoodies and tried to hide their faces.

Police say they got away with $35,000 in merchandise.

The burglary happened Thursday morning.

Police say they left the store towards

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.