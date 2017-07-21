× Suspect steals over $130,000 from Motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police are searching for a suspect who stole over $130,000 worth of motor vehicles from a motel.

Police say it happened on Saturday, July 15 at the Super 8 Motel located on the 300 block of Illinois Ave.

The victim told police that his black, 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and been stolen from the parking lot.

The victim told police that it was pulling a gray 16 foot long CargoMate enclosed trailer that had two Harley Davidson motorcycles and one Honda Gold Wing motorcycle.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a light gray Chevrolet Tahoe with a broken bumper.

Police say the Silverado was last seen traveling Westbound across the I-55 bridge being followed by the suspect car.

The Silverado was recovered later that day abandoned by Shelby County deputies on the 3800 block of Schanna Drive.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information on the suspect or the theft contact Crimes Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.