Shooting kills Mississippi State student from Germantown

STARKVILLE, Miss. – A Mississippi State student from Germantown was killed early Friday, WCBI reported.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt says 23-year-old Austin Powell of Germantown died from a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews were called to 104 Maxwell St. just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

Hunt says there does not appear to be any foul play at this time.

However, the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled.

WCBI calls it an apparent accidental shooting.

Starkville police and the coroner’s office are investigating the shooting.