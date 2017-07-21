× Nashville fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Nashville fugitive wanted on attempted murder charges is now behind bars after he was arrested in Memphis.

Tommie Earl Bowie II was booked into the Shelby County Jail Thursday after being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

According to WTVF, Bowie was wanted out of Nashville after an argument with his girlfriend turned violent.

He allegedly physically assaulted her then pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The girlfriend is expected to be okay.

Several days later, Bowie and another man were driving down Briley Parkway in Nashville when the driver spotted a police helicopter overhead, WKRN reported.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed, causing the car to burst into flames.

Despite a massive police response, authorities said Bowie was able to escape.

He was located in Memphis on Thursday and taken into custody.