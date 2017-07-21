× MLGW programs offer residents a way to beat the heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to the extreme heat across the Mid-South, Memphis Light, Gas and Water has implemented a program aimed at helping Memphis residents stay cool as part of the Hazardous Weather Condition Impact Management Program.

The program goes into effect Friday.

The utility company said customers who are currently without at least one utility service can enroll in the Special Reconnect Program.

Residents will have to pay $250 and the re-connect fees, plus enter into a payment plan to cover the remaining balance they owe.

The payment plan can last anywhere from five to nine months.

MLGW is also offering aid to those who currently owe more than $250 through the Deferred Payment Plan Relaxed Rules Program.

Those who participate in this plan will have to pay 25 percent of their bill or $250, whichever is less.

To enroll in either program, visit MLGW’s offices during normal business hours.

They will also be open Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.