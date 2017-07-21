× Houston County woman charged with TennCare Fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Houston County woman is charged in Montgomery County with TennCare Fraud for creating and filling fake prescriptions.

44-year-old Chrystal Hopes Hastings of Erin Tennessee is charged by The Office of Inspector General with Police with 31 counts of TennCare Fraud and 25 counts of prescription drug fraud.

The OIG states that from March through December of last year, Hastings altered, made, completed, executed or authenticated prescriptions for the painkillers Hydrocodone and Oxycodone.

Then used TennCare to pay for the forged prescriptions.

“We want to make sure that TennCare is used to obtain controlled substances for legitimate medical purposes, but not for abuse,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said. “We’ve worked to educate pharmacists and others on prescription fraud, as some drug abusers obtain prescription pads from legitimate doctors printed with a different call back number that is answered by an accomplice, and also computers are now being used to create prescriptions.”

TennCare Fraud is now a class D felony.

According to the OIG states that more than 2,500 people have been charged with TennCare Fraud.