Lakeland brother-in-laws get sweet chance to win on game show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people from the mid-south will be contestants Sunday night on the candy crush game show.

Jaron Darnell and Christopher McCulley are brothers-in-law from Lakeland.

They will be one of four teams competing for money and prizes.

The game show is based off the well-known mobile game where players match colorful candies in combinations of three or more.

You can catch the show right here on News Channel 3 Sunday night at eight.