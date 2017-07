Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An historic Memphis neighborhood that suffered through decades of decline is turning the corner.

The long-awaited demolition of Foote Homes is finally underway in south Memphis.

The city's last remaining public housing project will be transformed into a mixed-income development called South City.

It's a project that's very important to Memphis' Housing and Community Development Director Paul Young who sat down with WREG on Live at 9 to talk about it.