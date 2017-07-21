× Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory issued for Mid-South counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Excessive Heat Warning for several counties including Poinsett, Mississippi, Cross, Crittenden, St. Francis, Pemiscot, Desoto, Lake, Obion, Dyer, Lauderdale, Tipton and Shelby.

The warning is active until 8 p.m. Friday.

The entire Mid-South is still under a Heat Advisory until Saturday evening.

Heat Index values are expected to reach 110 to 112 degrees Friday night and up to 109 degrees on Saturday.

35.149534 -90.048980