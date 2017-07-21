Eden at Watersedge misses deadline to fix tenants’ air conditioning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A troubled Fox Meadows apartment complex is being hit with a fine for leaving its residents in sweltering heat with no air conditioning.

The Eden at Watersedge complex missed another deadline to fix the air conditioning units. City officials also are questioning the qualifications of some of the people making repairs.

For the first time in a long time Antwan Williams slept in his bed in a semi-cool room Friday — not because maintenance at the apartments fixed his A.C. unit, but because of the kindness of strangers.

A couple drove an hour and a half to bring him an A.C. unit after Williams and his young sons sweat it out for months.

"My son has a heart (catheter)." Williams said. "I gave them the necessary paperwork to let them know he's a sick child and he can't live in this condition, and I'm still living in above 90 degrees. "

After first reporting the issues earlier this week, WREG received calls and emails from viewers who wanted to help — the only compassion the father said he's seen.

"When God gives you an opportunity pay it forward, okay, I will do it. God bless you," he told donors.

WREG has been working for days to get answers. At times we were blocked from talking with residents who called us and invited us into their homes.

The complex has also been in court. Thursday was the deadline to get things fixed, but that deadline was not met and complex must pay $750 in fines.

Now code enforcement is asking for proof workers who made repairs are even certified.