1 dead, 1 injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting in Parkway Village.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of Judy Lynn Ave. near Clearbrook St.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

Witnesses told police that the girlfriend called her brother — who came over with some friends and jumped her boyfriend.

At some point, shots were fired and two people were struck.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police believe the boyfriend is responsible for the shooting — but so far, no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.