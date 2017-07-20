× Water tests find no arsenic, lead in city supply

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The water that feeds into a local pumping station is free of contaminants, Memphis Light, Gas and Water announced Thursday.

The news comes just days after WREG reported high levels of arsenic and lead were found in two monitoring wells at the Allen Fossil Plant in southwest Memphis.

After the discovery, more samples were taken and tested.

That second batch came back negative for contaminants.

Tennessee Valley Authority, which operates the power plant, notified the state in May that several wells monitoring water about 50 feet below the ground turned up with elevated levels of the contaminants.

The facility is roughly two miles from the Davis well field which draws water from the Memphis Sand Aquifer.

“We do not have any reason to believe at this point that the Memphis Sands Aquifer has been impacted, and we are committed to working to ensure that the issue is appropriately identified and remediated so that remains the case,” the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said in a statement.

Still, the agency requested that Memphis Light Gas & Water test its drinking water “out of an abundance of caution,” to reassure the utility’s customers.

TVA will be required to install additional ground water monitoring wells and collect ground water samples that will be analyzed for contaminants commonly found in coal ash.

35.149534 -90.048980